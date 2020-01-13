Running carefree in a comfy sari

By | Published: 9:10 pm 9:11 pm

What one wears, especially women, should not act as an impediment in their goal of staying fit. With this aim, and to drive home the right message, Taneira joined hands with Pinkathon, to organise a 3K run for women in saris. Led by ultramarathon runner Milind Soman, the sari run had seen participation from around 500 enthusiastic women across all age-groups besides a few men who also joined the fun in saris and dhotis. The theme of the run, which believes in creating a ‘healthy family and a healthy nation’, was #DontHoldBack which began with a warm-up session of Zumba. Organisers helped women drape the sari in a way that doesn’t hamper them from running comfortably.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter