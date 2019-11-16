Running for the beauty of it

By | Published: 7:46 pm

RJ Bhargavi, who keeps Hyderabadis glued to her chatty show on an FM channel wears many hats with ease — be it as a mimicry artiste, event manager, dubbing artiste, TV host or a fitness freak, she does all with élan. She recently completed her 2nd World Major Marathon which was held in New York, USA.

Amongst world’s six major marathons (Berlin, New York, Boston, Chicago, Tokyo and London) Bhargavi recently completed her 2nd major marathon, TCS New York City Marathon 2019. And she has kept London and Chicago in her bucket list for next year.

Being fit is a part of Bhargavi’s life. “I started running four years back and for this marathon I was trained for 16 weeks. Every marathon has a special training; moreover, New York has an inclined route where we have to cross five boroughs, and come to the finish line.

We have certain points where we can see entire skyline of New York. The bridges, flyovers… and when you finish your 25th kilometre, there is an incline. We already know the route, so we prepared for hills, we trained in hills where there is a lot of grade; we went to Nagole forest and a few more places in Telangana where the terrain was hilly,” says Bhargavi who learnt a new lesson in this marathon.

“This marathon was a thrilling experience, and have learnt a lesson too. Earlier, I only focused on strength core. To reach the start point itself we had to wait for two hours, we had to take a bus, then a ferry, cross Statue of Liberty, go to New Jersey by road totally 242 kilometres. As I landed just two days back and temperature was as low as seven degrees, I couldn’t breathe properly. And my major stumbling block was breath. In future, for my next marathons, I have to plan my training in high altitude — that is the lesson learnt and every marathon has one challenge,” added Bhargavi who is inspired by Eliud Kipchoge, a well-known Marathon runner from Kenya and follows him on social media.

At a certain point everybody give up, but everything is in our mind and that’s where the slogan ‘no human is limited’ given by Kipchoge inspires Bhargavi. “Marathon is very tough. It changes life. Forty-two kms is not an easy number. It’s all about mind, so willpower is most important. Everybody should believe in themselves that no human is limited — be it any walk of life, any profession,” says Bhargavi, who feels running is a discipline.

Bhargavi’s goal was to finish without much pain and she is super glad that she was able to achieve everything as planned. Entire New York was cheering the 50K runners across the world who participated in the marathon at every mile. “There was fantastic support, music, band, and it was a running festival,” concludes Bhargavi, describing the scene that she saw there.

