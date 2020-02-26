Running from Vijayawada to Hyderabd in three days!

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: Imagine running 100 km a day without any breaks and repeating the feat for three days with not much time to recover in the heat of March, that too on a National Highway. The tough to emulate physical endurance test will be attempted by noted ultramarathon runner from Hyderabad, Vijay Yargal, on March 11.

The endurance runner will run to spread awareness on the importance of blood donation and the attempt which starts on March 11 from Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada, will reach KBR Park, Hyderabad, on March 14, roughly covering a distance of 322 km.

Lot of discipline and intensive training is needed even to attempt a half marathon (21 km) or a full marathon (42km). Vijay Yargal, however, is not perturbed by the difficulty levels, as he will be accompanied by a group of long distance runners from Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

Confident of success

“My training has been good so far and hopefully I can pull this off. The intention is to spread awareness on the need to encourage people donate blood to needy patients. I will be accompanied by 50 long distance runners and hopefully would be able to draw inspiration from them and keep pushing myself,” he says.

At any point of time, during the attempt, Vijay will be accompanied by at least five runners who will drop out after a covering some distance and another group of runners with fresh legs joins Vijay. The pattern will continue till he reaches KBR Park.

Nearly 15 runners from Vijayawada Runners and 35 runners from Hyderabad Runners will accompany Vijay in the 320-km running attempt. To be able to meet emergency needs, a crew car will also accompany them through the route.

“I will attempt to run 100 km daily and cover the entire distance in three days. We will run only on the National Highway and have managed to get required permissions from police officials in TS and AP,” he says.

Vijay is not a stranger to ultramarathons, as he has, in the last few years, competed and completed major national and international ultramarathons of distance between 78 km and 221 km. The ultra-runner is collaborating with RED, a platform that connects patients in need of blood with voluntary blood donors through the website (givered.in) to raise awareness on blood donation.

