Running through boulevards

By | Naman Vakharia | Published: 6:47 pm

As I ran across boulevards, my body felt weak, lethargic and sluggish, so I began running at the start of 2018 to score well in my school physical education assessment. This made my friend Akhilesh motivate me to sign up for the 5k run. My first step towards my athletic voyage was ‘googling’ a plan for a 5k run and ensue it meticulously.

I had started with small weekly goals, which was way arduous than I had imagined. To run one kilometre without stumbling was hassling and but my body was steadily adapting to this new habit. Soon I was geared up in front of the starting line for my very first 5k race. I did finish the race with some pain, however, I felt excited and joyful, and that’s when I realised the unspoken sense of runners high.

When I initially began running, I did not assume to sustain even for two days, but to my surprise, I did. During the entire process of training, resting and racing I have comprehended that running boosts self-confidence and self-love. I believe everyone should take up physical activity to keep their emotional, mental and physical self-healthy.

Since then, there’s no looking back. I am always super thrilled to wear my shoes and just run and never stop, across every street, every park, every lane with good music to convoy along. After finishing my first 10k, I realised that running has made me more responsible, patient, and consistent.

Running has also made me enjoy the progress and process of achieving small goals and targets with patience and persistence. Furthermore, it makes me look at challenges with a more positive and fresher insight. Most importantly, it has helped me step outside my cocoon and expand my horizon, which now, includes dancing.

