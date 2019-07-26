Fliers of cancer run launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:23 am 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar launched the fliers of Grace Cancer Run-2019 at his office in the presence of a team of doctors from Apollo Hospitals and NGO Grace Cancer Foundation, here on Friday.

This is the second year of the annual charity run organised by Grace Cancer Foundation, a NGO working towards cancer awareness. It is also the largest cancer charity-themed run in the country, which saw 7,000 runners participating in the inaugural event last year.

The event organises 2-km, 5-km and 10-km runs, aiming at promoting cancer awareness, and encouraging fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

