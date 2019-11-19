Rural areas are our priority: Chennur MLA

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman on Tuesday said the TRS government was giving paramount importance to development of rural areas which were ignored by successive governments earlier.

He was speaking after participating in a slew of developmental programmes in Mandamarri and Chennur mandals on Tuesday.

Suman formally laid the foundation stone to dumping yard and a graveyard in Venkatapur in Mandamarri mandal. He then inspected progress of 2BHK houses in Mandamarri municipality. He also inaugurated paddy procurement centre at Kishtampet village in Chennur, laid foundation stone to a graveyard at Andugulapet village in Mandamarri mandal.

The government whip recalled that certain villages were deprived of basic amenities such as roads, hospitals and educational facilities in the past. He recounted that Chennur town’s bus stand was reeling under several problems. He claimed that he had improved it. He added he secured Rs 55 crore to Mandamarri, Rs 45 crore to Chennur, Rs 30 crore to Kyathanpalli municipalities for developing the civic bodies on many facets.

The legislator stated that every village would be equipped with a graveyard, nursery, dump yard and efforts were on to provide irrigation facilities to 1.35 lakh acres in Chennur Assembly constituency. He said that he would strive hard for constructing bridges at Shankarpalli, Pulimadugu and Andugulapet villages and added that works relating to 560 double bed room houses in Mandamarri, 300 units in Chennur and 280 units in Kyathanpalli were being progressed at brisk pace.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter