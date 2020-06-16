Rural areas set to transform in Telangana

By | Published: 12:31 am 12:48 am

Hyderabad: To boost rural development, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday instructed the district Collectors to prepare a year-wise action plan for each gram panchayat for the next four years. He said at least Rs 39,594 crore will be at the disposal of gram panchayats to ensure their development over the next four years.

“With adequate funds and manpower along with clear policies, extensive powers and effective governance under current conditions, we must ensure development of villages in the State. Only by ensuring development of villages and towns, we can ensure development of the State,” he reiterated.

Also read Use MGNREGS to develop villages: KCR

The Chief Minister held an extensive meeting with the district Collectors and other officials on a variety of issues including agriculture, NREGS, Palle Pragathi, Rythu Bandhu, Covid-19, locusts attack, power bills and several others at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. The Collectors were directed to prepare a district card comprising an action plan for development of each village and take up necessary works accordingly.

Rao wanted all the elected representatives and the village standing committees accounting for a workforce of over 9.33 lakh members for taking up rural development as a movement. He will conduct surprise visits in villages soon and initiate stern action against those responsible in case of any negligence towards maintaining cleanliness and green cover. “There cannot be a better work or achievement than keeping villages clean for the entire State administration including the Chief Minister. We must prevent spread of seasonal diseases,” he said.

The officials have been instructed to equip every village with a tractor, nurseries, dumpyards, and Vaikuntadhaamams (crematoriums/graveyards) within next two months, and construction of Rythu Vedikas within next four months. He insisted on making optimum usage of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) funds serving the dual purpose of taking up such developmental works in rural areas and also providing employment to the labourers in the State. He also asked the officials to construct one lakh platforms (Kallams) to dry the harvested crops across the State during the current fiscal at an expenditure of Rs 750 crore.

Despite the financial crisis brought by coronavirus induced lockdown, the State decided to release Rythu Bandhu financial assistance without any delay with the commencement of the Vaanakalam season. “No single eligible farmer must be missed. Collect details of those who have missed out and see that they receive the Rythu Bandhu money,” he said. He said Telangana was transforming into a progressive agrarian State in the country. He wanted the officials to take stringent action against sale of spurious seeds.

Rao said the State contributed to 55 per cent of the total paddy procured in the country due to increased irrigation facilities and suggested establishment of food processing special economic zones (SEZs) in the State. He also wanted the officials to prepare a district-wise Irrigation Network mapping incorporating the details of all the irrigation projects.

He instructed the officials to implement Haritha Haram from June 25 taking all precautions amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. He insisted on plantation of tall trees in Vaikuntadhamams and dumpyards. He called for protection of forests and stern action against wood smugglers. He asserted that the green budget comprising 10 per cent of funds be allocated to municipalities for increasing greenery in urban areas. “We must take up Miyawaki kind of plantation which will come up in less time and grow into dense forest. Hereafter, it must be referred to as Yadadri Forest Model,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .