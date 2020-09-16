Rural innovator’s tech neutralises corona

While CCMB tested the technology, TS Innovation Cell helped him through validations and RICH offered expert guidance

Hyderabad: An ultraviolet box with filament-less UV-C light with the technology of Lux Optimisation developed by a rural innovator Mandaji Narsimha Chary was tested by CSIR-Centre Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on SARS-CoV2 which causes Covid-19, and found that it was able to successfully neutralise 99 per cent viral particles.

Narsimha Chary who holds a patent for re-glowing dead tubelights, explains: “When we try to increase the Lux in the UV-C light more than what it is capable of, the filament can burst. The circuit technology that I developed can optimise the Lux to maximum using the residual mercury until it becomes 0 mg after the light is diffused”.

This is tested on 30 watts and 254 nanometre-ranged UV-C light without filament, which is the first time in the world. This increased Lux generated, as per CCMB, was able to kill 99 per cent viral particles at the tested time points, minimum at 15 seconds and maximum 1,200 seconds when the virus sample is placed at 30 centimetres away from the light. Currently, the innovator holds a provisional patent of the technology.

“It is very nice to see small entrepreneurs and startups coming up with innovative ideas and products. CCMB is happy to test, validate, and provide technical assistance wherever possible,” Director of CCMB Rakesh Mishra said. The CCMB has also signed an MoU with Narsimha Chary to further explore the technology in case of new interventions in the experiment either by the innovator or CSIR-CCMB.

The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) handheld the innovator in facilitating him through the various institutional validations required for the technology from the time they learned about the technology. While the biological validation was done by CSIR-CCMB, the technical validation was done by the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI).

State IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “While Narsimha’s technology to generate UV light without filament is an outcome of innate passion to answer problems with sustainable solutions, validation and accessibility to the innovator would be the foremost support by the State’s Innovation Ecosystem.”

Chief Innovation Officer of TSIC Ravi Narayan said what the TSIC could do with Narsimha Chary proves that the organisation can become an efficient nodal point between innovator and the innovation ecosystem at large. “TSIC’s ‘Sustainability and Scalability Office’ believes that institutional validation plays a major role in establishing the credibility of the innovation, and works relentlessly towards enabling innovations through mentoring, market-connect, and access to funding,” he added.

Ajit Rangnekar Director General of Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), which helped the innovator in the initial phase by establishing technical expert guidance, said RICH is happy to be associated with the TSIC and innovators like Narasimha Chary to support him in his journey to get the UV-Technology validated by facilitating connections at various stages and IIIT Hyderabad for technical inputs. “While we continue to support such innovators, we also hope that Chary’s journey will inspire many other innovators from rural backgrounds,” he said. The TSIC is currently working with the innovator to explore the possible scale-up opportunities.

