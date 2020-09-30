Rural parts undergoing unprecedented transformation: Indrakaran

Indrakaran inaugurates Palle Prakriti Vanam at Velmal in Soan mandal

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that rural parts were undergoing unprecedented transformation due to schemes and developmental programmes of the government. He formally inaugurated Palle Prakriti Vanam constructed at Velmal village in Soan mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy said the government was giving paramount importance to develop and empower the villages like never before. He cited the Palle Pragathi programme which helped rural civic bodies to address their challenges, besides enabling them to chalk out action plan to develop the villages. He said that tractors, tankers and trolleys were given to Gram Panchayats as part of the initiative.

The Minister termed the recently passed new Revenue Act as a model to the country. He stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had come to the rescue of farmers by abolishing the age-old system of Village Revenue Officers (VRO) and by bringing about change in the Revenue department. He added that all sections of the society were welcoming the Act.

“Rao had embarked on the mammoth task to bring smiles to the faces of the agrarian community and to end the menace of corruption in Revenue department. Now, he is being hailed by the farmers and many other sections for making the bold yet historic moves. His prime objective was to ensure transparency and to reduce time in making transactions,” he remarked.

The Minister later laid the foundation stone to a Pochamma temple in the village. He said that several temples of the district were renovated in the last six years. He said that a master plan was prepared for developing the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple of Basar. A sum of Rs 50 crore would be spent for creating basic amenities and to build various structures soon, he stated.

