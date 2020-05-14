Rural students need to develop soft skills: Ramachandru Naik

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Kothagudem: Students in rural areas have to develop soft skills to be successful in their profession and career, suggested Ramachandru Naik Tejavath, special representative of Telangana in New Delhi. He delivered online talk for students and staff of Government Degree College, Manugur and surrounding areas in Kothagudem district on Thursday on the topic ‘Career guidance and personality development’.

Addressing the online gathering, Ramachandru Naik said personality development holds a key role in person’s capability to succeed in life, and for that, effective soft skills were essential. Teachers have to focus on imparting soft skills on students and guide them in building their careers.

He further stated that developing effective personality would help build positive attitude towards life and lead one towards success not just in career but in his/her whole life. There was scientific evidence that one’s personality directly influences his or her professional growth, he said.

Students in rural areas have immense potential to be successful in their academics and career but they need proper planning and guidance at early stages, and the lecturers in the colleges should try to guide their students, Ramachandru Naik suggested.

College principal and the convener of the seminar B Srinivas informed that over 150 faculty and students attended the online seminar. Academic guidance officers (AGOs), Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE) J Neeraja and P Bala Bhaskar attended the seminar.

