Rural youth of Sangareddy to be trained in agri productivity 

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: Cornell Sathguru Foundation for Development (CSFD) in collaboration with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Aurobindo Pharma Foundation will be organising a six-day training programme for rural youth of Sangareddy district on improving agricultural productivity at Agriculture Research Station (ARS), Tornala, Siddipet.

The training programme will focus on training youth on four modules including agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and agribusiness. Youth will be trained through classroom sessions, experiential learning and exposure trips to model village, research station, incubation centre, and farm implements and machinery centre at PJTSAU.

The training programme will be facilitated by Dr Jagan Mohan Rao, Associate Director of Research; Dr Ramanjaneyulu, Senior Scientist (Agro) and head of ARS Tornala, and 15 professors in the Agri sector from PJTSAU.

Director of CSFD Hemalatha Vijayaraghavan said, “Enhanced skill achieved through this training programme will evoke the interest among youth and spark ideas to take agriculture as a profitable profession”.

Dr Ramanjaneyulu from PJTSAU said that training sessions were a great way to facilitate youngsters to see agriculture as a profitable and exciting career option.

