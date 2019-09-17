RUSA approves Rs 82 crore for Telangana

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: A total of Rs. 82 crore has been approved in the 16th project approval board meeting of Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) held at New Delhi recently, said Navin Mittal Commissioner of Collegiate Education and State RUSA project director.

Of the total, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda and Palamuru University had been sanctioned Rs 20 crore each for developing infrastructure on the campuses.

This apart, four government autonomous colleges including Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet, SR and BGNR Government Degree College, Khammam, Government Degree College, Siddipet, University College Subedari, Warangal were granted Rs 5 crore each.

Mittal said 11 government degree colleges were granted Rs 2 crore each for improving basic facilities. So far, Rs 510 crore were granted including Central and State governments share for the State, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .