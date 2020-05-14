Russell Crowe to play a mobster

By | Published: 4:56 pm

Hollywood star Russell Crowe is set to play a mobster in American Son, a new thriller set at Paramount Pictures. The film is based on the 2009 critically acclaimed French movie A Prophet. Andrew ‘Rapman’ Onwubolu, best known for crime drama Blue Story, is attached to direct from a screenplay by Dennis Lehane.

American Son revolves around a man, who, after falling under the control of a ruthless mobster (Crowe) while in prison, builds a multiracial crime syndicate, takes down his mentor, and earns a place for his crew alongside the Italian and Russian mafias. The studio is yet to cast the protagonist, but according to insiders the studio will start scouting talent for the role soon.

H Moritz and Toby Jaffe will serve as producers via Original Film. The original film, directed by Jacques Audiard, follows an Arab man (played by Tahar Rahim), who is sent to a French prison, where he becomes a mafia kingpin. A Prophet won the grand prix at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for best foreign-language film at the 2010 Oscars.

Crowe will next be seen in Unhinged, which will mark the first movie to return to theaters since the coronavirus pandemic. It is slated to debut on July 1.