Russia bans fake news, criminalises ‘disrespect’ of state

By | Published: 2:38 pm

Moscow [Russia]: Russian senators on Thursday passed two bills that impose a ban on spreading fake news and criminalises disrespect of the state.

According to Al Jazeera, the lower house, the State Duma, approved the bills, which are also expected to pass in the upper house soon before President Vladimir Putin signs them into law.

The bill banning fake news imposes restriction on the spreading of unreliable socially-important information that could endanger lives and public health, raise the threat of massive violation of public security and order or impede the functioning of transport and social infrastructure, energy and communication facilities and banks.

The bill also prescribed fines for publishing materials that portray disrespect to the state, its symbols and government authorities. Repeat offenders could face a 15-day jail sentence, reported Al Jazeera.