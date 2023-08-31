Thursday, Aug 31, 2023
Telangana: DSC exam for teacher posts in December
MP: Five labourers die after inhaling poisonous gas at factory in Morena
Telangana, Iowa to collaborate in agri, allied sectors
Praggnanandhaa returns to rousing welcome at Chennai airport
Raksha Bandhan: Siddipet’s women come up with eco-friendly rakhis
Zomato stock rises as SoftBank reportedly sells 100 million shares for INR 947 Crore
Sibling organ donation exemplifies essence of Raksha Bandhan
10 percent reservation for EWS students in Telangana
Raksha Bandhan: Good news for women passengers, TSRTC announces lucky draw
Cooking gas LPG price cut by Rs 200 per cylinder, announces Centre
Telangana Assembly elections: BRS makes strategic moves to consolidate forces, mitigate dissidence
Hyderabad celebrates Onam with traditional fervour
Nagarjuna’s 99th film ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ is scheduled for release in January 2024
Telugu Language Day: Tributes paid to writer and linguist Gidugu Ramamurthy
Demand for PG accommodations, hostels surge in Hyderabad
Hyderabadis have poor knowledge of adult vaccines, finds study
KCR should take a lead in forging a third front, says Owaisi
Latest News
‘India’ bloc came together to fight ‘communal force’: Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Mumbai meeting
3 mins ago
Allegations of Dalit ostracisation arise in Tamil Nadu village
8 mins ago
Uddhav faction puts up saffron flags outside Mumbai airport ahead of 3rd opposition meeting
18 mins ago
Auto driver kills minor, chops body into five pieces in Mumbai
13 mins ago
Jagtial: Girl who went missing after sister’s death releases audio message
23 mins ago
Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Seven-year-old boy dies after falling into sump in Shamshabad
Hyderabad: Cops raid party in Madhapur, film producer among several others caught
Hyderabad’s eight-member band ‘Voice of Strings’ makes waves in Telugu indie music scene
Cyberabad traffic police releases traffic advisory for Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavam closing ceremony
172 samples of food items lifted for analysis by Food Safety wing
Health profile reveals critical ailments in 2,000 TSRTC employees
NNRG organizes orientation programme for first year students
KIMS Sunshine Hospitals performs successful ankle joint resurfacing with special implant
Dr Ramesh Nelluri’s mission to save lives, environment earns praise
Chandalika — Expressions of Love and Divinity Through Kuchipudi
Hyderabad: Inauguration of NIMS Ayush Wellness Centre scheduled on 31 Aug
Spot admissions for engineering through TS EAMCET 2023 on September 3 and 4
Telangana: OGH receives Rs 64 Lakh pediatric endoscopy system from TSMSIDC
Vascular surgery at Care Hospitals achieves success in treating 57-year-old woman
Cartoon
Cartoon: August 29, 2023
India
‘India’ bloc came together to fight ‘communal force’: Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Mumbai meeting
3 mins ago
Allegations of Dalit ostracisation arise in Tamil Nadu village
8 mins ago
Uddhav faction puts up saffron flags outside Mumbai airport ahead of 3rd opposition meeting
18 mins ago
Auto driver kills minor, chops body into five pieces in Mumbai
13 mins ago
INDIA parties asked to keep personal interests aside ahead of 3rd meeting
28 mins ago
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
3 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
3 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
3 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
3 months ago
web stories
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Jagtial: Girl who went missing after sister’s death releases audio message
Animal birth control centres proposed at three places in Kothagudem
Hyderabad’s eight-member band ‘Voice of Strings’ makes waves in Telugu indie music scene
Telangana: DSC exam for teacher posts in December
Extended dry spell forces Telangana to purchase power
Telangana Assembly elections: Congress, ticket aspirants worried over dissidence
Editorials
Editorial: Ambivalence on caste census
11 hours ago
Editorial: Regulating AI
1 day ago
Editorial: Strengthening BRICS
2 days ago
Editorial: High on platitudes
3 days ago
Sports
Botafogo’s Lucas Perri receives first Brazil call-up for World Cup qualifiers
Erling Haaland’s discoverer Christoph Freund takes care of Bayern Munich
Malan, Brook guide England to 7-wicket victory against New Zealand
Australia thrashes South Africa by 111 runs in Durban T20
Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs in opener
World Cup 2023: Tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi and Pune go on sale on August 31
Andhra Pradesh
Eastern Naval Command Chief meets Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM YS Jagan
12 hours ago
Srikakulam: Fire breaks out in shopping mall
12 hours ago
TDP leaders held for `Sand Satyagraha’
17 hours ago
Tirumala Brahmotsavam to commence from September 18
17 hours ago
Tusker kills couple in Chittoor , injures man attempting selfie
18 hours ago
Mahendragiri frigate launch on Sept. 1
18 hours ago
Sibling organ donation exemplifies essence of Raksha Bandhan
23 hours ago
Videos
Geetika Srivastava, IFS: First Indian Woman To Lead A Mission In Pakistan | Telangana Today
Third INDIA Alliance Meeting In Mumbai | Sonia Gandhi, MK Stalin, And Others | INDIA vs NDA
Neeraj Chopra Scripts History At World Athletics Championships 2023 | Kishore Jena & DP Manu
News Today: Kushi Title Song, Naveen Polishetty Live Singing, And Vijay Deverakonda About His Marriage
News Today: Dil Raju About Allu Arjun, TSRTC Special Buses On Raksha Bandhan Day, And Onam Celebrations In Hyderabad
Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha Reveal Their Favourite Actors | Kushi Movie Interview | Telangana Today
Somajiguda, Hyderabad: 2nd Top-Performing High Street In India | India Real Estate Vision 2047
40 Crore Worth Convention Centre In Khammam By TSRTC | Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar | Telangana Today
Kushi Team Interview With Anchor Suma | Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha, Shiva Nirvana | Telangana Today
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Team Funny Interview | Naveen Polishetty | Abhinav Gomatam
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi opens up about school crush, Shah Rukh’s influence
Pratyusha Banerjee contemplated suicide due to harassment by boyfriend Rahul Singh: Court
Kriti Sanon shares video showcasing strong bond with sister
‘Kushi’ promotions: Vijay meets fans in Hyderabad
Watch: Allu Arjun gives a sneak peek from the sets of ‘Pushpa 2’
Adarsh Gourav to feature in ‘Alien’ prequel series
Business
Sensex, Nifty eke out marginal gains in early trade
33 mins ago
Rupee rises marginally to 82.62 against US dollar in early trade
43 mins ago
PhonePe forays into stock trading segment with Share.Market platform
14 hours ago
RBI Guv calls for stronger measures to recover bad loans in urban co-op banks
15 hours ago
Gadgets
Streaming, Cloud Gaming, and Websites: the video games roundup
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
ViewPoint
Opinion: Shrinking political freedoms
11 hours ago
Opinion: Why I’m not over the moon
1 day ago
Opinion: Tourism sector needs reset
2 days ago
Opinion: Towards frictionless credit
3 days ago
Opinion: Space is still a risky business
5 days ago
Opinion: Time to regulate AI is now
6 days ago
Opinion: BRICS expansion isn’t easy
1 week ago
Science & Technology
Instagram mulls introducing 10-min long reels to compete with TikTok, YouTube
AI-driven Google search now accessible in India and Japan
Study suggests AI could enhance responses to future viral outbreaks
After Tesla relaxes monitoring of drivers using its Autopilot technology
Google to help users book cheaper flights
ISRO completes launch rehearsal of Aditya-L1 solar mission
World
Israeli youths defy conscription to protest judicial overhaul
1 hour ago
Heightened threat of summer blackouts looms over Australian states
1 hour ago
Aftermath of Hurricane Idalia’s Impact Leaves Cuba Struggling
1 hour ago
Russia, North Korea ‘actively advancing’ in arms deal negotiations: US
2 hours ago
