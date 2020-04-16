Russia releases dramatic footage of Aeroflot Superjet accident

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: A dramatic and terrifying video footage of an Aeroflot Sukhoi Superject 100 being engulfed in leaping flames after landing was released by investigators nearly a year after the horrifying air accident that claimed lives of 41 persons including a crew member.

The accident occured on May 5, 2019 at the Sheremetyevo airport where the superject made an emergency landing after being hit by lightning leading to an electical failure. The Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft was on its way from Moscow-Sheremetyevo to Murmansk in Russia. It got struck by lightning and after an electical failure, returned to Sheremetyevo for an emergency landing.

The huge aircraft bounced on landing and drifted along the runway even as flames leapt and engulfed almost half of the aircraft. The emergency slides on both sides of front of the aircraft get deployed at the 15th second after landing and passengers could be seen sliding down the chutes and scampering to safety. In another ten seconds or so, fire tenders rush and begin spraying foam. One of the crew members, is seen getting into the plane, even as foam is sprayed from different fire tenders, possibly to fetch some important baggage or to have a look inside to see whether there are any more passengers.

There were five crew and 73 passengers on board.

Watch:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .