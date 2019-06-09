Russian medical schools beckon

By | Published: 12:45 am 3:30 pm

Qualified in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019 but not hopeful of getting an MBBS seat? Here is an opportunity that you can explore for studying medicine, not in Indian medical colleges, but in Russian universities. The scores secured by students in the NEET will form a basis for admission into medicine courses in Russian universities. This criterion is laid down by the Medical Council of India (MCI) for doing MBBS in India or abroad and it is being followed by Russian universities as well for admissions.

Presently, there are over 100 government medical universities in Russia, which are recognised by the MCI and are listed in the Directory of Medical Schools of the World Health Organization (WHO). The Russian varsities offer an MD degree which is an equivalent to MBBS in India.

The duration of the medicine course in Russian universities is six years in English medium and seven years in Russian medium, which includes a one-year intense preparatory programme in Russian language.

Currently, there are about 15,000 Indian students studying at various arts and science, engineering and medical courses in Russia. Gennady Rogalev, Vice-Consul (Cultural), Consulate General of the Russian Federation in South India, said the number of Indian students moving to Russian varsities has been steadily increasing every year. “India and Russia share strong bilateral relationships for ages. Pacts in fields such as space research, engineering, technology, bio-chemistry, medicine etc., require large number of well-trained personnel. Indian students receiving higher education in Russia will be best choices as their exposure to both the worlds will be a good basis for supporting each other country and grow bilaterally,” Rogalev said.

Russian universities are also known for offering programmes in robotics, nuclear power engineering and aviation among others. The duration of the engineering course is four years. In case of Russian medium, it is preceded by a one-year preparatory course. Depending upon the university, place of study and course, fee structure defers from US $ 2,500 to US $ 4,000 per year in case of Russian medium of instruction. If Indian students want to pursue a course in English medium, the fee ranges from US $ 3,500 to US $ 6,000 per year.

To offer admissions to the Indian students, a Russian Education Fair is being organised at Marigold Hotel in the city on June 10. Top leading Russian government institutions including those offering medical and engineering courses will take part in the fair. Students who wish to study in a Russian varsity can get an admission offer directly in the fair upon furnishing valid credentials supporting their eligibility for pursing bachelor’s or post-graduate degree programmes.