Ryan makes Hyderabad largest base

Hyderabad: US-based tax services provider Ryan International has opened its second facility in Hyderabad. The new facility spread over 19,000 sq ft located at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City will support the company’s growth plans in India. Making Hyderabad its largest base in the world with over 500 employees, the company looks to double its workforce to over 1,100 in next three years.

Ryan started its India operations in 2013 with 166 employees at the Ascendas V Park and today houses 400 employees. With the new facility, the total workforce will go up to 580-600 by end of the year. The company is keen to develop its India operations as its technology hub.

The company that has so far invested $3 million over the last few years in its India operations has been providing global support with data processing, market research, asset recovery, software development, human resource analytics, competitive intelligence, robotic process automation and business process management.

The Dallas-based company serves 15,000 clients across 50 countries, helping recover $2.5 billion in annual corporate tax savings. Ryan generated revenues up to $600 million last year. It has 2,750 employees across 77 locations worldwide and operates two largest centres one each in Hyderabad and Portugal.

Advantage Hyderabad

Ryan International chairman and CEO G Brint Ryan told Telangana Today, “While our first Hyderabad facility focuses on commercial property taxes and filing tax reports for our clients, the new facility will focus on transaction tax support. The new facility will take care of our expansion needs for next 18 months. In three years, we want to consolidate and move to a centralised location by doubling our strength. We have earlier underestimated the potential in Hyderabad and we are now revisiting our growth strategy here. Most of our India expansion will be Hyderabad-centric and we may not look at other cities for expanding our operations.”

He added, “We are also growing our operations in Portugal to strengthen our European operations. But Hyderabad is a big established team with a lot of experience. The team here will provide high quality services for our global clients. We are investing most heavily in Hyderabad and are seeing most of the growth. We also expect some level of integration between our Hyderabad and Portugal (with 150-member team) operations going forward. Hyderabad presents us a good source of talent pool in finance, IT and fintech.”

Sector patterns

Ryan today caters to all the major verticals. Energy (particularly oil and gas) is a major sector for the company while there is also high demand for tax and financial services in the healthcare sector. There is also demand coming from retail because of the transition in technology usage and businesses going online, with an intention to reduce taxes.

“The opportunities are different but tax in every sector in its own unique way is complex. We are also creating industry-focused domain knowledge within our teams be it energy or healthcare,” he added.

One of the biggest opportunities remains digital transformation as countries and tax departments go digital. The company is deploying robotic systems to clients and introducing digital tools and data analytics that help in tax compliance and management. Ryan is also integrating cyber-security tools on to its platform.

“We will be introducing digital client experience platform, which will be the biggest technology rollout that we have ever done. All our service lines in the next 4-5 years will have a central core of technology that will provide more efficient and transparent services. It will see full deployment by end of 2020,” he informed.

Inorganic growth

Ryan has a robust pipeline for acquisitions currently. The company is looking at acquiring competitor property tax services providers, which will give geographical reach, new service lines such as federal R&D tax credits to strengthen current practice, and SaaS or cloud application providers.

In addition to acquisitions, the company will also actively engage startups that are working on new solutions and platforms, by investing in them. Ryan has done this in the past and will do now globally, including Hyderabad.

