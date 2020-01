Ryan Reynolds reveals Michael Bay’s ‘unique ability’

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Actor Ryan Reynolds says his 6 Underground director Michael Bay has a unique ability.The Netflix film showcases action sequences on a massive scale, like most of Bay’s works. Sharing his experience of working with the Hollywood action filmmaker, Reynolds said: “Bay shifts the shooting around to suit his inspiration. I think he listens to the movie. If you’re expecting a calendar that’s going to be a reliable thing, forget it. It’s out the window.

“Michael would see a location or a space somewhere and suddenly we’d be shooting a totally improvised scene there or a chunk of the movie that you hadn’t expected to shoot that month. Michael’s got this unique ability to see where the story’s taking him,” added the Deadpool star.

Reynolds, who is best known for his goofy superhero avatar of Deadpool, recently hit the headlines when he had social media buzzing with the confirmation that Deadpool 3 will soon go into production.The actor’s announcement had come on Live With Kelly And Ryan, in the popular morning show’s Christmas Eve episode.

“Yeah, we’re working on it right now with the whole team,’ Reynolds declared when Kelly and Ryan probed him about a possible third film in the popular series.Confirming Deadpool 3, the 43-year-old actor had added: “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on (Deadpool 3).”