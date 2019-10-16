Ryan Reynolds’ witty hint at possible MCU future

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Star Ryan Reynolds has hinted at his possible appearance in future installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor teased his meeting with Marvel Studios’ executives as he took to his Instagram page to share a photograph of his reported visit to the studio, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the picture, the Deadpool star posed with a giant logo of Marvel Studios in the background. True to his humorous nature, he joked about his unfortunate audition during the meeting.

“Auditioned for the role of ‘Anthony Stark’ didn’t come even remotely close, but the nice man with the teaser escorted me to the ground,” he captioned the image. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld trolled him in the comment section. He wrote “Oh man, so they cancelled you in person huh? Made you fly all that way! So sad!”

Liefeld later reposted the photo on his own social media page and pointed out that Reynolds’ feet were cut off in the photograph. “No Feet. A fine & fitting welcome to Marvel proper,” the artist captioned it, likely referring to the running joke that he can’t draw feet. There have been rumours that Deadpool will be introduced in the MCU after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox.