Ryots face shortage of agri-labourers in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:40 am

Nalgonda: It is boom time for agriculture labourers in erstwhile Nalgonda district after the recent rains and release of water to canals sent farming activity into a frenzy. There is high demand for agriculture labourers and the consequent extra wage that, however, has added to the financial burden on farmers.

Due to the high demand, the wages of agriculture labour has shot up in both ayacut and non-ayacut areas in the district in the last five days. The agriculture labour, who had been without work till July end, now have their hands full with paddy plantation and weeding in cotton fields taken up by farmers after a good spell of rains in the first week of August.

In ayacut area, the daily wage of a woman labourer has gone up from Rs 400 to Rs 500 for transplantation of paddy saplings as against Rs 250 during off season. With this, the farmers are spending Rs 7,000 per acre for transplantation of paddy nurseries in the district. For weeding in cotton fields, the woman labourers are demanding Rs 350-Rs 400 for one day work. In non-ayacut area, the wages of woman labour has gone up to RS 250 per day from Rs 200 during off season.

Nunemunthala Sathaiah, a farmer from Kothapally village of Shaligowraram mandal, told Telangana Today that it had become difficult to get a woman labourer due to a surge in the wages after bountiful rains and irrigation water released to the canals. In view of the demand, the agricultural labour are also demanding high wages unlike in the past. I was forced to wait for three days for transplantation of paddy saplings in my two acres of land due to non-availability of the labour,” said the farmer. Moreover, male agricultural labourers are demanding more wages than woman, he added.

A farmer from Singaram village N Yadagiri said that he was forced to hire woman labour for paddy farming by paying extra wages. He attributed the trend to the shortage of labour and sudden demand for them after the rains.

A woman agricultural labour from Kondaram village Thandu Durgamma said that they din’t have had work until first week of August due to adverse weather conditions. “But we are now busy with the this kharif season’s cultivation works which were taken up in full swing,” said the woman labourer who is one of the group managed by their head.

