Ryots get high yielding variety of turmeric seeds in Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:23 am

Sangareddy: Horticulture scientists distributed a high yielding variety of turmeric seeds (ACC-48) to farmers in Sanagreddy in presence of district Collector M Hanumantha Rao. During an awareness programme organised by scientists on “New varieties and new management practices of turmeric” at Manjeera Hotel in Sangareddy town on Friday, scientists from Turmeric Research Station, Kammarapally in Nizamabad district, Dr Mahendar and P Srinivas recommended the farmers to cultivate the ACC-49 and 79 varieties since these two varieties will have 5 to 6 per cent curcumin in them.

The Scientist further said that the multinational companies were showing no interest to buy the current variety of turmeric being cultivated in Telangana. Srinivas informed the farmers that the new variety will also enhance productivity by 30 to 40 per cent besides having a high content of curcumin, which will attract the MNCs. “Using drip irrigation facility and modern processing will retain the curcumin besides enhancing the productivity,” he said. Horticulture Officer Sunitha said that they will facilitate the best marketing if the farmers cultivate them collectively.

Collector Hanumantha Rao called upon the farmers to follow the suggestions made by the scientists and horticulture department officials to make the farming profitable. He informed them that the State government is putting all out efforts to make the farming profitable. Horticulture Officials, Keerthi, Samatha, P Sailaja, T Spandana, M Samuel and others were also present. Over 120 turmeric farmers from across Sanagreddy district attended the awareness programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.