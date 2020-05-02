Ryots must go for green manure crops: PJTSAU VC

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Farmers need to go in for green manure crops like green grams preceding rice and other crops in a big way, said Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Vice Chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao.

He was speaking at a virtual session Restarting Agriculture Post Covid and Gearing up for Kharif organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana chapter along PJTSAU and ICAR-National Academy of Agriculture Research Management.

As part of the session, experts from CII member companies focused on impact of Covid-19 lockdown on agriculture, allied sectors and the measures needed to be taken to minimise its effect on the country’s food security and what needs to be done next post Covid-19.

Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, Director, ICAR-NAARM, spoke about government being farmer friendly and supportive in all means for farmers’ benefits. Around 600-plus farmers and agri-entrepreneurs participated in the session.

The panel discussed all aspects of agriculture from seed supplies to inputs and supply chain to mechanization and more of technology driven and less labour intensive farming. Also there was a stress on crop diversification and Vice-Chancellor told farmers on how to increase productivity with the exact usage of phosphorous and potassium.

