Ryots to raise pitch for Turmeric Board in Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Nizamabad: Joint Action Committee of Turmeric and Red Jowar Farmers has decided to turn the heat on over its demand for setting up a Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, and is all set to issue an ultimatum to Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind to deliver on his promise.

The turmeric and red jowar farmers from Nizamabad and Jagitiyal districts met in Armoor on Sunday, and decided to intensity their agitation for the Turmeric Board and remunerative price for red jowar. The farmers also discussed the assurance given by the Nizamabad MP on a bond paper stating that he would ensure setting up of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, and if he fails in his efforts, would resign from the post and fight along with the farmers.

Sources said the farmers’ JAC was readying for the final fight for their demands, and appointed an ad-hoc committee comprising 20 farmers from each of the two districts. The committee will meet on August 29 and decide their final agenda besides meeting with elected representatives and government officials.

If their efforts fail to pay off, the farmers’ JAC have decided to intensify their movement and fight against the Union and State governments to solve their problems. Farmers’ JAC leaders Anvesh Reddy and V Prabhakar besides farmers from the two districts participated in the meeting.

