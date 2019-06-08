Ryots take up kharif works as rain lashes Nalgonda

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Nalgonda: With the district registering a significant rainfall last week, farmers have begun the agricultural activity for kharif on the first day of Mrigasira Karthi on Saturday.

As per the Hindu belief, the onset of monsoon would start from the beginning of Mrigasira Karthi, which is considered a rain-bearing Nakshatra (star).

Heavy rain in several parts of the district on Friday night prompted the farmers to start kharif works. Gandlepally Shaker, a farmer from Gundlapally in Nalgonda mandal, said he was happy to start the work on the first day of Mrigasira Karthi itself. We would get such an opportunity when rain is reported one or two days before Mrigasira Karthi.

As people believe that consuming fish on the first of Mrigasira Karthi is good for health, the prices of all fish varieties almost doubled. The price of small-size murrel fish, which costs Rs 200 to 250 per kg on a normal day, has gone up to Rs 450 per kg. The cost of big-size murrel fish too climbed up to Rs 650 from Rs 450 while the Ravva fish was sold at Rs 200 a kg. which usually sells at Rs 120.

Meanwhile, cost of skinless chicken, which was sold at Rs 210 per kg on Friday, rose to Rs 252 in Nalgonda market on Saturday.