Ryots’ votes play spoilsport in Kavitha’s chances in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The BJP won from the Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency for the first time after its candidate, Dharmapuri Aravind, romped home with a comfortable margin of 70,875 votes on his debut in politics, by defeating TRS sitting MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Aravind got 4,80,584 votes which comprised 45.22% of the total votes polled by him, while the TRS candidate, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, obtained 4,09,709 votes making up 38.55% of the votes polled by her. Congress candidate and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud received just 69,240 votes which made up 6.52 per cent of the votes he polled. Goud lost his deposit.

Other small players like Pyramid Party candidate Kondani Anjaiah got 1,229 votes, Jana Sena candidate Batnate Shankar garnered 2,023 votes, Samajwadi Forward Bloc candidate R. Chakradhar Sharma-495, Bahujan Mukti Party candidate S. Sagar 495 votes and NOTA, which got 2,036 votes. Apart from political parties and NOTA, 178 turmeric and red jowar farmers contested from Nizamabad constituency and cornered between 84 and 6,096 votes each, comprising a total of 96,592 votes and playing a key role in the defeat of TRS candidate and sitting MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

In the counting of votes held in eight rounds in the parliamentary constituency, Aravind right from the beginning had a consistent lead in all the rounds and gathered a large number of votes — 70,875 — to defeat the sitting MP.

Votes obtained by farmers played a key role in the defeat of Kavitha, who among them attracted a substantial chunk of 96,592 votes, and deprived her chances of winning the election.

