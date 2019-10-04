Rythu Bandhu funds to be released in 15 days

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said many were keenly observing Telangana since Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was leading the State forward and overcoming many challenges.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 33/11KV sub-station at Venkatapur village of Kohir mandal, Harish said the government was implementing all welfare programmes despite the economic slowdown and lack of support from the Centre. “Since Telangana has been witnessing steady growth despite all these challenges, many States were looking at the Telangana model of development,” he said.

The Minister said people living in neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra were making frequent appeals urging them to merge their areas with Telangana. Saying that Congress and BJP failed to put the nation on the growth path, he said the people of BJP and Congress-ruled States would not have sought merger of their villages with Telangana had the parties ruled them effectively.

Stating that the TRS government was supplying uninterrupted power to all sectors, Harish said the governments that ruled the State in the past failed to do it. He further said the TRS government will disburse the Rythu Bandhu amount of both the phases within 15 days to help farmers meet their expenses of Yasangi cultivation.

It will also provide MSP to all agriculture produce, the Finance Minister said, adding that the government will ensure that there is no shortage in supply of fertilizers and pesticides in any part of the State. Harish further announced that the government would ensure the release of Rs 10 crore out of 21 crore bills to sugarcane farmers immediately. He said the remaining 11 crore pending bills will be released within a fortnight time.

During his visit to Zaheerabad Assembly constituency on Friday, the Finance Minister participated in a plantation drive at Journalists’ Colony. He elaborated the measures initiated by the government for the welfare of journalists in Telangana. He also inaugurated Lingayath Building and a hostel for ITI students in Zaheerabad town.

The Finance Minister laid the foundation stone for a divider from Ranjol Road to Bidar Crossroad, and installing hi-mast and butterfly lights on the stretch. The works will be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 14.75 crore. Harish expressed disappointment as the works were going at snail’s pace. ZP Chairperson P Manjusri, MLAs K Manik Rao (Zaheerabad) and Chanti Kranthi Kiran (Andole), MLC Fariduddin, Joint Collector K Nikhila and others participated.

