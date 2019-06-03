Rythu Bandhu: Govt sanctions Rs 6,900 crore for kharif

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Within 24 hours after the announcement of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State government on Monday gave an administrative sanction for releasing Rs 6,900 crore to provide financial assistance to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme for kharif.

As the Model Code of Conduct is in force due to ZPTC and MPTC election counting, officials are planning to release the funds to farmers after June 8.

The State government on Saturday issued orders hiking the amount from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per acre per crop season to fulfil the TRS government’s electoral promise. The government also formed a State-level Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of the scheme, which won accolades from international agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). In all, Some 58.33 lakh farmers benefit from the scheme. Arrears to the tune of Rs 800 crore for Yasangi season, which were not released due to MCC, also will be released shortly.