Rythu Bandhu loans a blessing for Chilli farmers of Khammam

Khammam: The Rythu Bandhu scheme has come in handy for chilli farmers in Khammam district who could not sell their produce due to the coronavirus lockdown.

It might be noted that the State government had formulated the scheme to provide short-term advances to farmers to prevent distress sale of the agri produce. The advances were being given to the needy farmers, who have Rythu Bandhu card, against the pledge of stock.

The government has released Rs 18 crore towards Rythu Bandhu to help farmers in the district. Of that, Rs 13.61 crore was offered in advances to chilli farmers so far, benefitting 1,204 persons, said District Collector RV Karnan here on Monday.

The amount was disbursed through five agriculture markets at Khammam, Madhira, Wyra, Nelakondapalli and Maddulapalli in the district. As the lockdown halted the trading activity at all the markets, the farmers faced difficulty in selling the produce.

With the initiative of Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, the government released Rs 18 crore to help the farmers. Last year, only 187 paddy farmers could make use of the scheme by availing Rs 1.9 crore in loans, Karnan said.

While 144 farmers have availed loans below Rs 50,000, as many as 538 have taken loans between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh and 455 between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Seventy-five per cent of the value of the stock pledged or up to a ceiling of Rs 2 lakh, whichever is high, could be availed as a loan by the chilli farmers. Insurance and security would also be provided to the pledged stock, the Collector added.

