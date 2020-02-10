Rythu Bandhu on track despite economic slowdown

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the financial crisis coupled with the Centre’s reluctance to release Telangana’s share of funds, the State government continues to extend financial assistance to farmers under its flagship scheme Rythu Bandhu. About 35.91 lakh farmers, so far, benefitted from the crop investment support scheme for the yasangi season as on February 5.

The State government transferred Rs 3,060 crore to the beneficiaries, while another 6.51 lakh farmers are yet to receive financial assistance amounting to Rs 1,346.45 crore for the season. In all, 58.33 lakh farmers benefit from the scheme, which provides Rs 5,000 per acre per season twice a year — for yasangi and kharif seasons.

However, this yasangi, only about 47.49 lakh farmers will get the benefits because the area under cultivation is lower than that during kharif. Administrative sanction was given for the release of Rs 5,100 crore under Rythu Bandhu for yasangi as investment support to farmers last month.

However, Rs 4,406.48 crore was released for the disbursement of which Rs 3,060 crore was already given out to farmers over five phases between January 27 and 30. The remaining amount will be credited into their bank accounts soon. All the 47.49 lakh farmers will be covered once the government releases the remaining amount of Rs 6,150 approved for yasangi season.

The government allocated a budget of Rs 12,862 crore for the scheme for 2019- 2020. Out of this, it already released Rs 6,862 crore during the kharif season and the amount was credited to the bank accounts of farmers.

“While a total Rs 6,150 crore is earmarked for disbursal during yasangi, we obtained administrative sanction for Rs 5,100 crore. Efforts are also being made to get administrative sanction for the remaining Rs 1,050 crore, which will be released before the end of this financial year,” a senior official told Telangana Today.

