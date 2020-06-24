Rythu Bandhu: Rs 6,886.19 crore deposited into farmers’ bank accounts

By | Published: 8:15 pm 8:16 pm

Hyderabad: Within a span of 48 hours, the State government has deposited Rs 6,886.19 crore into the bank accounts of 54.21 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. With this, all farmers who registered their bank account details and linked it to the Rythu Bandhu scheme have received the financial assistance as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao last week, to facilitate farm operations.

About 74,084 ST farmers with RoFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) pattas, also received Rs 124.23 crore into their bank accounts. All those RoFR pattadar farmers who received their passbooks as on June 16, will be eligible for the scheme. Bank account details of about five lakh farmers are yet to be received and the Agricultural Extension Officers have been instructed to deposit the money of these farmers into their respective bank accounts, immediately after receiving the details.

In a statement, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy reiterated that there were no restrictions on implementation of Rythu Bandhu scheme in the State. He said due to proactive measures of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, farmers in the State were progressing and Telangana State has become the Rice Bowl of the country. He said the Chandrashekhar Rao government had set an example for the entire nation, by reiterating its commitment towards supporting the agriculture sector and farmers.

