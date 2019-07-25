Rythu Bima: Beneficiary count crosses 14,700

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Rythu Bima scheme, introduced on August 14, 2018, completes one year on August 13, and so far, benefitted families of 14,705 farmers who lost their lives. Each bereaved family was paid an insurance amount of Rs 5 lakh. A total of 30.92 lakh farmers are enrolled in the scheme.

Principal Secretary Agriculture C Parthasarathi informed a meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary SK Joshi where the scheme’s implementation was discussed, that a per-head premium of Rs 2271.50, totalling Rs 704.16 crore, was paid to the LIC for farmers enrolled in the scheme, according to an official press release.

The CS told officials from Life Insurance Corporation of India that the matter of renewing the premium for the scheme would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. The LIC officials said as a State-owned company, LIC worked without a motto of profit and requested the CS to look into the possibility of reviewing the premium paid by the government based on how the scheme was being serviced by the corporation. The LIC officials said so far, their company paid Rs 735.25 crore towards insurance amounts to beneficiary families.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter