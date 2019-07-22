Rythu Darbars to resolve pending land issues in Bhongir

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: The district administration on Monday began preparations for conducting ‘Rythu Darbars’ to resolve all land related issues of farmers. District Collector Anitha Ramachandran, who chaired a meeting on the subject here, instructed the officials to prepare for the exercise of redressal of farmers’ grievances.

Reminding officials about the Land Records Purification Programme taken up by the State Government to resolve long pending land issues and issue of pattadar passbooks to land owners, Anitha Ramachandran said so far new pattadar passbooks were issued to 90 per cent of the land owners while the rest were pending for various reasons. Hence, it was decided to conduct Rythu Darbars in a first of its kind exercise in the State to settle the pending land ownership issues and issuance of pattadar passbooks to owners. Farmers, who obtained the passbooks so far, have been receiving benefits under the Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme, she mentioned.

The Collector said the Joint Collector, Revenue Divisional Officer, local Tahsildars and Village Revenue Officers would attend the redressal courts in the villages and take measures to clear the hurdles for issuing passbooks for land by finding solutions to ownership claims stuck in litigations. In most of the pending cases, the passbooks were not issued due to court cases, lack of registered documents and mistakes in Aadhaar and other documents.

