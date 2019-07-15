Rythu Mata to solve land issues in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:59 am

Karimnagar: With the objective of settling land disputes within 48 hours, Rythu Mata, a helpline centre, has been set up at the District Collectorate to register problems of landowners. Joint Collector GV Shyamprasad Lal inaugurated the centre on Monday.

Five persons, including a superintendent (Tahsildhar cadre officer), have been deployed at the helpline, which will work from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days. Two each senior and junior assistants will take phone calls and record the problems.

Farmers and landowners can lodge their complaint over phone number 08782234731.

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed decided to set up the centre as 80 per cent of the petitions in weekly grievances programme Prajavani are land related, a district level officer said. Moreover, 12 per cent of the cases were in litigation.

A majority of the farmers also complain about mistakes in newly issued passbooks, especially in names and extent of land and others. The Superintendent of the centre said after receiving a call, they will record all details of the complainant including name, village, mandal, mobile number and type of dispute.

Later, the details would be forwarded to the Tahsildhar concerned who will reply with the actual problem within 48 hours. The same will be conveyed to the complainant.

If there is a dispute between two persons, the Tahsildhar would try to resolve it by talking to both sides. If there was any delay in issuing pattadar passbooks, technical problems would be explained to farmers. If the land issue is in the court, the same would be informed to the complainer.

The helpline would also keep the middlemen away who exploit farmers on the pretext of doing them a favour.

The Joint Collector said either he or the Collector would review the complaints every day.