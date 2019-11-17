Rythu Mitra App for Siddipet farmers

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Sunday launched ‘Rythu Mitra’, an exclusive mobile application to serve the needs of farmers of Siddipet.

Harish Rao said the farmers can get advices and guidance from experts and agriculture extension officers (AEOs) besides accessing information regarding government schemes, subsidies and other kinds of government assistance being extended to the farm sector.

Addressing farmers, officials and public representatives of local bodies, he said farmers can check updates on Rythu Bandhu release, proggress of Rythu Bima claims and other issues. He said that 109 AEOs, who will visit every part of the district, will update their observations on the mobile app so that farmers can access the information on pest prevalence and its management.

The District Collector’s office will have a dashboard where the schedule of each and every AEO visit would be notified, said Harish who informed the farmers that they could also utilise the services of Rythu Samanvya Samithi members to enhance the functioning of the mobile app.

Earlier, the two Minister reviewed the progress of the 30-day action plan in the district and distributed tractors to 117 Gram Panchayats in the district under “Palle Pragathi” programme. Forest Development Corporation Chairman, Vanteru Prathap Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Roja Sharma, MLAs, MLCs, officials and others were also present.

