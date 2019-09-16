Rythu Nestham award for Wanaparthy farmer

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Wanaparthy: T Praveen Kumar Reddy, a progressive farmer and district member of Rythu Samanvaya Samithi, has been selected for the prestigious ‘Padmasree IV Subbarao Rythu Nestham Award- 2019’ under the best farmer category. He is one of the 11 best farmers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to be given the award.

He would be presented the award at Swarms Bharathi Trust, Munchintal village near Shamshabad of Ranga Reddy district on September 22 at a ceremony that will be attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The event is being jointly organised by Muppavarapu Foundation and Rythu Nestham Founder and Editor Dr Y Venkateswara Rao.

