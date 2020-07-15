Rythu Vedika buildings will be completed at the earliest: Collector VP Gautham

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Mahabubabad: District Collector VP Gautham on Wednesday said the administration will take steps for the completion of construction of the 82 Rythu Vedika buildings in the district by October 10. Work had already begun at Nanchari Maduru, Ammapuram, Matedu and Pedda Vangara in the district, he said.

The Collector was participating in a video conference organised by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. Speaking to the CS, he said they had identified lands for the constructions of godowns in the district. “We have also made 600 acres of land ready for setting up food processing units,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mulugu district collector S Krishna Aditya said that they had also begun construction of 18 Rythu Vediaka buildings against the total of 31 in the district. “We are taking up 1207 drying yards with Rs 8.21 crore in the district,” he said and added that they were also taking steps for construction of the godowns for the benefit of the farmers.

Warangal Urban district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said that a total of 40 Rythu Vedika buildings had been sanctioned to the district and added that construction of them had already started.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .