Rythu Vedikas: Officials told to meet deadline

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar on Friday said Rythu Vedikas in Karimnagar Assembly constituency will be inaugurated on September 5.

The Minister along with Collector K Shashanka inspected the ongoing works of the Rythu Vedika buildings being constructed in Mugdumpur and Baddipalli on Friday.

Kamalakar instructed officials to complete the buildings at the earliest. Stating that there was no question of compromise on the quality, he wanted to hand over the building to farmers by completing them within the scheduled time.

The State government has taken up the construction of the vedikas to give advice to farmers about modern cropping patterns besides discussing their problems.

There is a separate room for soil testing. Meeting hall, toilets, drinking and other facilities will also be available in the vedikas, he said.

