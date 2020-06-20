Rythu Vedikas will unite 60 lakh farming families: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy has said that construction of 2604 Rythu Vedikas across the state was an attempt to unite 60 lakh farmers’ families. Addressing a gathering during one of the foundation-stone laying ceremonies for construction of several Rythu Vedikas in Wanaparthy mandal on Saturday, he said that these Rythu Vedikas would set the stage for farmers to make collective decisions.

He said that there would be one Rythu Vedika for every agricultural cluster which is for every 5000 acres, which would be constructed at a cost of Rs 22 lakh per Rythu Vedika. He said that these meeting-cum-storage areas for their community agricultural implements; were being constructed under the aegis of the agricultural department and also under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He said that help from donors would also be taken to complete the effort by the coming Dasara festival. Minister Niranjan Reddy has assured that he would use his own funds for construction of Rythu Vedikas in Pangal and Wanaparthy mandals, in memory of his parents. He has also inspected the 2BHK house site on the outskirts of Peddagudem village, which is located close to Wanaparthy town during his day’s tour.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .