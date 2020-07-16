Rythu Vedikas will unite agrarian community: Indrakaran

By | Published: 12:05 am

Nirmal: Minister for Forests and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday said Rythu Vedikas will play a vital role in uniting the agrarian community. He was speaking after laying the foundation to Rythu Vedika buildings at Beravelli village in Sarangapur mandal, Bansapalli village of Dilawarpur mandal and Narsapur (G) mandal centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy opined that the new facility would bring farmers under a single platform and address their challenges. He said that the first-of-its-kind initiative would usher in empowerment for the farming community like never before. He said that the government was encouraging farmers to grow profitable crops and to make agriculture a viable field.

The Minister informed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had set a deadline for completing the construction of Rythu Vedikas. He stated the works on these structures would commence soon and the facilities would be completed before Dussehra festival. He also instructed the officials to ensure quality in the works of Rythu Vedikas.

Later, Indrakaran Reddy planted saplings on the premises of the buildings and requested the public to take part in the sixth phase of Telanganaku Harita Haram. He requested the people to focus on protecting the saplings as well. He urged them to keep premises clean in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .