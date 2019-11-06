‘Rythu Yantra’ fetches award for Nirmal Agri dept

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Nirmal: Nirmal District Collector M Prashanti and officials of Agriculture department have won a Digital Transformation Award instituted by the Union Ministry of Information Technology and Communication for developing Rythu Yantra, a mobile application that helps farmers rent tractors to take up agriculture activity.

Collector Prashanti, District Agriculture Officer M Koteshwar Rao, e-Districts Manager Nadeem Khan Nadeem received the award from former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Prabhu in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Rythu Yantra or ‘Tractor on Demand’ app was developed to offer tractor hiring service for the benefit of farmers belonging to Nirmal district a few months ago, for the first time in the country. It is affordable and is meant for small and medium farmers. It was formally launched in August after it was successfully introduced in Soan, Nirmal and Dilawarpur mandals on a pilot project basis.

According to the authorities, farmers can hire tractors, cultivators, rotovators and ploughs and other tilling and levelling operations on hourly basis. The app is available on Google’s Play Store and users of all android mobile phones can place orders through the app. The rates range from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, depending on the service. Mandal Agriculture Officers explain the usage of the application.

