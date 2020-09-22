S.Korea reports 61 new Covid-19 cases

The daily caseload has remained below 100 for three straight days amid the reduced cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province, reports Xinhua news agency.

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Seoul: South Korea reported 61 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of infections to 23,106.

The daily caseload has remained below 100 for three straight days amid the reduced cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province, reports Xinhua news agency.

Of the new cases, 20 were Seoul residents, 14 in Gyeonggi province and 10 imported.

Seoul, South Korea, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Scare, Covid-19, Covid, Covid Updates, Covid Scare, Coronavirus Latest Updates, Coronavirus Updates, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus in India, Corona Virus Deaths, Covid 19 deaths, hyderabad, Hyderabad news, telangana, telangana news, telangana today

Three more deaths were confirmed, increasing the death toll to 388.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 2.24 million people, among whom 2,198,784 have tested negative and 23,222 were being checked.