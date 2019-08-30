Saaho buzz takes fans by storm

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Saaho is not just the subject of a massive empire and crores of rupees at stake. The Prabhas starrer has created quite a buzz on the opening day with fans and filmgoers swarming ticket counters of multiplexes and other theatres surrounding the twin cities, from the early hours of Friday.

People jostling for tickets and the media personnel awaiting audience’s response — was the common sight at most of the screens. For some of Prabhas’s fans, the day has become quite a celebration. Festoons and crackers, besides people dancing in teen maar in sync with the drum beats was another endearing sight at the theatres.

Huge cut-outs of their favourite hero were erected at most single screens across the city by fans who went into a tizzy as they performed ‘palabhishekam’ (pouring milk on the large cut-outs). Some even conducted an ‘annadhanam’ programme at Prasad’s Imax celebrating the success of the movie.

As the Saaho screening on online app bookmyshow has been showing houseful for the next five days, frenzied fans made a beeline to theatres to get first day tickets in black. Not heeding to the instructions issued by the police authorities, some of the theatre organisers are making a killing by selling a Rs 200 ticket for as high as Rs 2,000.