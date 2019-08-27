‘Saaho is a dream project’

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Ever since Prabhas stole hearts with his bare-bodied acts in Baahubali, audiences in North and South are eagerly waiting for his next release Saaho which also stars B’town beauty Shraddha Kapoor. Expectations are high on this project, so much so that no other release is slotted along with Saaho. Packed with high-octane action sequences, sexy dance numbers and exotic locales, the film’s budget has also attracted a lot of attention. Prabhas is quick to admit, that the film’s scale warranted that kind of expenditure.

“After Baahubali, the audience is expecting a movie of that level. The script by Sujit also demanded a high scale of production. Every aspect of the film required a freehand. The script and Sujit’s capability all drove us to give our best,” says Prabhas. On his newfound fame and ever-increasing fan base, the actor continues his humble stand and says, “Pride is a human folly and nothing good has ever come out of being arrogant. Look at the industry stalwarts like Rajamouli sir, Chiranjeevi sir, Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, they have achieved such heights and yet remain so humble and down-to-earth. After Baahubali, it was friends like VV Vinayak who helped me balance fame and stay on the ground. They anchored me,” shares Prabhas.

The actor also revealed how happy he was to work with Saaho director Sujit. “He has made a dream project. Every frame and visual is of world class standard. After Baahubali, I was looking to do a medium budget film, but Sujit won me over with his brilliant screenplay. He has created another world for the big screen,” adds Prabhas. Having met quite a few Bollywood actors during promotions of the film, he says, “There is no competition with any of them. In fact, they have shown great regard and affection for me. Aamir Khan, Ranbir Singh and others have all spoken to me and invited to me to many of their social gatherings.”

