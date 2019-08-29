‘Saaho’ makers come to aid of electrocuted Prabhas fan

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: UV Creations, the production house which has bankrolled the ready-to-release action flick ‘Saaho,’ showed their concern by coming to the aid of Venkatesh Naik, a die-hard fan of actor Prabhas, who was severely injured after falling from the balcony of a theatre due to electrocution while trying to tie a banner of his favourite filmstar just two days before the release of the film.

On Thursday, producers Vikram Reddy and Vamshi Reddy, who were informed by former MP Jithender Reddy’s son Mithun Reddy about the incident in which Naik was severely injured, met the ardent fan of Prabhas at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad where he was being treated and gave away Rs1 lakh aid to his family.

Mithun Reddy said the producers were his friends and on coming to know about the accident, they were extremely disheartened and were firm to help the family.

Producers Vikram Reddy and Vishal Reddy also appealed to the fans of Prabhas to celebrate the release of Saaho on August 30, but with caution and not to risk their lives in their admiration for film stars.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter