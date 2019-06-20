Saaketh scalps eight wickets

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: Off-spinner C Abhinav Tej, who claimed four wickets, including a hat-trick in the first innings, wreaked havoc again in the second innings with a five-wicket haul (5/35) to help Marredpally Colts register a convincing 95-run innings victory against Ensconse in the HCA A-1 Division League Three-day match at ADIL on Thursday.

Ensconse collapsed against Abhinav’s spell and were shot out in the morning session itself with Praneeth Raj (4/28) also picking up key wickets.

Meanwhile, despite Akash Bhandari’a all-round show on the final day with four wickets and a century, SBI could only manage to secure a draw against Bharath Dynamics with Prateek Reddy scoring a responsible 116 run-knock.

In another match, riding on E Sreecharan’s century, Hyderabad Bottling secured a hard-fought draw after being shot out for 125 in the first innings against Evergreen CC.

Trailing by 161 runs in the second innings, Bottling side batted out for 99.5 overs to deny Evergreen a win.

Meanwhile, thanks to Sagar Chourasia’s fighting century, India Cements earned a draw with AOC after the latter amassed 503 runs in the first innings.

Brief scores: Marredpally Colts 389 bt Ensconse 170 & 124 in 36.5 overs (C Abhinav Tej 5/35, S Praneeth Raj 4/28); Continental 249 & 166/5 in 56 overs (G Madhu 73, Ela Quraishi 3/70) drew with Gemini Friends 320 in 102.3 overs (Naveen Swargam 3/68); Hyderabad Bottling 125 & 383 in 99.5 overs (E Sreecharan 115, G Aniketh Reddy 4/105) drew with Evergreen CC 286 & 56/1 in 9 overs; AOC 503/9 decl drew with India Cements 268 in 91.4 overs (Sagar Chourasia 104, Trivender 4/59); SBI 549 & 236/3 in 40 overs (Akash Bhandari 107) drew with Bharath Dynamics 337 in 87.2 overs (Prateek Reddy 116, Akash Bhandari 4/98, Vishal Sharma 4/104); Deccan Chronicle 576/7d & 90/0 in 21 overs drew with Andhra Bank 333 in 69.2 overs (MA Khader 56, Abdul Adnan 4/83).

