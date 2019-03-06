Saar plus car ante Delhilo sarkar: KTR

By | Published: 12:55 am

Karimnagar: “Saar plus car ante Delhilo sarkar” (votes for KCR and TRS’s car symbol will mean our government in Delhi),” TRS working president Rama Rao declared on Wednesday and called on people to vote overwhelmingly for Telangana Rashtra Samiti in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Indicating that the country will benefit from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership and experience, Rama Rao said with 16 TRS members in the Lok Sabha and another 65 to 70 of other like-minded parties as part of the Federal Front being planned by the Chief Minister, it will be not just Telangana but the entire nation that will gain from a strong TRS presence in Parliament.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency at SSR College grounds here, he said: “Unless we make our voice heard strongly in Parliament, we will never be able to get what is due to us and to Telangana State. To do this, we need to send 16 TRS MPs to the Lok Sabha. Then we can get what is rightfully our share of funds and development.”

The TRS leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did little for the country in the past five years despite high hopes placed by the people on him during the 2014 elections. “That is the reason why he and the BJP have been losing elections in different States,” Rama Rao said. He also said that country-wide opinion polls and surveys indicate that the BJP and NDA will get no more than 150 or 160 seats. Similarly, Congress is expected to be limited to 100 to 110 seats. “Even if they join together, they cannot form the government at the Centre. This is why we need to make every MP count. If you vote for 16 TRS MPs, with your blessings we will decide who will sit in Delhi and become the PM along with members of KCR-led Federal Front,” Rama Rao said.

The TRS needs to play a key role at the Centre, decide on who forms the Union government and to make the voice of the people of Telangana heard in Parliament, he said. And to make this happen, it is necessary that TRS wins 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State, he said. The party had announced that it will not contest from the 17th seat — Hyderabad — from where its ally, the AIMIM will contest. Declaring that it was time for the rest of the country to reap the benefits of Telangana’s development model, Rama Rao said: “There was a time when people used to say what Bengal does today, India will do tomorrow. Now, everyone is saying what Telangana does today, the country will do tomorrow.”

“If the path-breaking and trendsetting administration of Chandrashekhar Rao that has heaped the benefits of welfare and development on people of Telangana is to be replicated across the country, consider who you want to vote for in the Parliament elections,” he said. Rama Rao said that on the one side is 71 years of Congress and BJP rule and on the other is the nearly five years of KCR’s governance. “People have seen both sides. Congress and BJP merely talk big but do not deliver. In the last five years, Telangana has become a role model for the country, be it on power supply front, implementing welfare programmes or taking up development activities,” he said.

He said KCR requested Modi at Gajwel at the Mission Bhagiratha inauguration programme to grant national project status to either Kaleshwaram or Palamuru Ranga Reddy irrigation projects. “Modi nodded and smiled and went away but we did not get anything. If we are able to decide who sits in power in Delhi do you think we cannot get the funds?” Rama Rao asked explaining that a national project status meant Centre providing 90 per cent of the project’s funding. He cautioned people not to fall for any endearments from Congress. “Even if Congress wins one or two seats in LS from Telangana, those MPs will be salves to Delhi. If Rahul says sit, they will sit and if he says stand, they will stand. Even to go to the bathroom, they will take permission from Delhi,” Rama Rao said. “Do we want Telangana Gulabis (roses) or Telangana Ghulams (slaves),” he asked.