Sabhyata opens second store in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Sabhyata, India’s premium ethnic wear brand, launched its 2nd store in Hyderabad, making it the 105th in the country. Sabhyata, after receiving an overwhelming response from fashion lovers across the nation, expands the brand’s footsteps to the city. The brand symbolises the strength and the spirit of today’s women.

With the launch of 2nd store in the city, Sabhyata focuses to provide an array of unique ethnic apparel to the fashion lovers of Hyderabad, offering a mix of fashion forward ensembles, for this festive season. The approximate price range of Sabhyata’s collection is between Rs 499 and Rs 2,599.

Sabhyata recently launched its “Utsav Collection” to celebrate a heritage ethnic experience for modern Indian women. Sabhyata always believed and worked towards redefining ethnicity to keep the nation rooted to its unique style of ethnic attires and has seen a great number of acceptance from all the corners of the nation.

The store has carved a niche for itself in the apparel segment through its exclusive range of ethnic wear. With stores established all over the country, the brand aims to redefine the ethnic world through its unique designs, vibrant colours and economical pricing.