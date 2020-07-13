Sachin Pilot’s office sealed in Jaipur

By | Published: 12:55 am

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s office here has been reportedly sealed on Sunday after two employees of the department tested positive for Covid-19.

The Panchayati Raj and Rural Development headquarters being headed by Pilot will remain sealed on July 13 and 14, said officials, adding that the staff shall remain available on phone.

Pilot is in Delhi and has triggered a political storm by declaring that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan is in crisis as a total of 30 MLAs are supporting his camp.

