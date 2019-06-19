Sachin shines for SSGF India

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: Sachin’s five-wicket show (5/21) with the ball helped SSGF India register a hard-fought one-wicket win over USA in the Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Junior International Cricket League at Ashwin Sports Arena, Rampally.

With this win, SSGF secured an unassailable 2-0 win in the three-match series. It was Sachin and Rahul Reddy (3/21) who helped SSGF to bowl out USA for 143 in 41.3 overs. Chasing a small total, Ateendra (3/33) and Abhiram (2/40) threatened SSGF team before pulling off a narrow win.

Brief Scores: USA: 143 in 41.3 overs (Dhruv 35, Sachin 5/21, Rahul Reddy 3/32)) lost to SSGF India: 144/9 in 38 overs (Jai Krishna 38, Ateendra 3/33, Abhiram 2/40).

